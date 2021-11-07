Northern Trust Corp Has $21.94 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.16% of The Andersons worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

