Northern Trust Corp Acquires 67,966 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of SelectQuote worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLQT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 857.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 251.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $18,307,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLQT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

