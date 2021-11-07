Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,415,075 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 478.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of American Well worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $17,211,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,174 shares of company stock worth $5,245,038. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.