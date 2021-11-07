North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$2.030 EPS.

NOA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.28. 20,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,221. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $488.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

