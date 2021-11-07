North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.710 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

