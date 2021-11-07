Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-$1.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

