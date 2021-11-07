NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 245,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. NN has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.11.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of NN worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNBR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

