nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. nLIGHT updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 780,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,760. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.33.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nLIGHT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of nLIGHT worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

