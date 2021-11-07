NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Shares of NL stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Get NL Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.