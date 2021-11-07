Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Head to Head Analysis

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nissan Motor and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -0.61% -2.02% -0.52% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.30 -$4.22 billion ($1.59) -6.54 Ideanomics $26.76 million 35.09 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -7.54

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

