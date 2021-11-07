Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

NLSN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.34. 3,332,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

