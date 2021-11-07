NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NGM opened at $21.44 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

