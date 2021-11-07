NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Tops $4,603.00 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $4,603.00 or 0.07482924 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $991,980.09 and $11,555.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00256030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 216 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.