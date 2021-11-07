NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $584 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 326,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

