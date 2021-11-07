NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 45,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,827. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1,072.05, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

NREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

