Newton (NEW) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00085186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00080179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.38 or 0.07382574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,358.41 or 1.00772255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

