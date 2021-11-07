News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NWSA stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 5,487,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,373. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. News has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

