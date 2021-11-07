News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

NWS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 690,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,772. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. News has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

