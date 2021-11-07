New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR opened at $39.12 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

