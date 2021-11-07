NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTST stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 232,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETSTREIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.40% of NETSTREIT worth $67,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

