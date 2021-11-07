Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Billion

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.76 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $29.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $22.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $645.72. 5,277,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $619.60 and its 200 day moving average is $550.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $690.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

