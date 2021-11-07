Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 172,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $326.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

