NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.85 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce sales of $10.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.90 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NeoGames by 2.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 58,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,035. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $857.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

