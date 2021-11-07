Needham & Company LLC Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $45.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

GDYN opened at $37.03 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -205.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

