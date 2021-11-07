NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Thursday. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £780.46 million and a PE ratio of 72.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.