Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $302,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

