Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

