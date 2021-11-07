National Pension Service Purchases 10,535 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of The Progressive worth $81,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

