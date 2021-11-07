National Pension Service Has $121.78 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $121,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

