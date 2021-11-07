National Pension Service Has $115.53 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Stryker were worth $115,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $208.92 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

