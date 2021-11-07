National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $133,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $610.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $580.87 and a 200-day moving average of $607.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $395.85 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

