National Pension Service Buys 2,553 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $89,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,921,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 297.2% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71,961.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $611.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

