National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $97,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,333 shares of company stock worth $14,818,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

