National Pension Service Acquires 15,141 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $86,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 308.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

