National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 872,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,662. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

