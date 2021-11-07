National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.050-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 588,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

