National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $252.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $922.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.10 million to $940.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NESR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 422,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,836. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

