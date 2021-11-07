National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

