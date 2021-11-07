Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,221. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,116 shares of company stock valued at $27,981,109. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.