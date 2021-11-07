Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 1,012,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

