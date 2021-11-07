Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 1,012,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $129.09.
In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.