Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $9,839.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,805,059,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

