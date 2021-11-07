Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $748.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

