Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.050 EPS.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 100,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,423. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.