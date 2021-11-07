MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.27

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 299962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

