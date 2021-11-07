Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

