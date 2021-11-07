mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Up 53.3% This Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $5.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051717 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00258315 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101956 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011879 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

