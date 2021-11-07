mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Up 53.3% This Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $5.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00258315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars.

