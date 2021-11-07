MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.33 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

