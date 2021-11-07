MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

