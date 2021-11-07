MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

