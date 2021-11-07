MRJ Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 4.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 410,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,657,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $355.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.65. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $245.96 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

